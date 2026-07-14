AmaZulu King fires traditional Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has once again reshuffled the leadership of the Zulu royal household, removing Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as Traditional Prime Minister for the second time in less than a year and appointing Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza to the influential position with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the office of the King, Chiliza was tasked with serving as the monarch’s principal traditional adviser and overseeing the affairs of the office of the Traditional Prime Minister in support of the Zulu throne and the administration of the AmaZulu Nation.

Independent cultural analyst Khaya Ndwandwe says Chiliza’s appointment is unlikely to cause significant disruption because he has already been serving as deputy Traditional Prime Minister and brings valuable experience from both traditional leadership and government.

Ndwandwe also believes the necessary royal structures would have been consulted ahead of the announcement.

However, he notes that under Zulu custom and tradition, the King’s decision remains final and is expected to be respected and supported across the nation.

“I saw in the news that Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has been removed by the King. As you mentioned, this is the second time the position of traditional Prime Minister has changed. I had already suspected that something was happening because, during the recent opening of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Reverend Buthelezi was not present, while Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza was there. That made me think there were developments behind the scenes, and now we have seen that Reverend Buthelezi has indeed been removed. Firstly, I would like to congratulate Inkosi Chiliza on his appointment. From my understanding, I don’t think there will be much disruption because he had already been serving as Reverend Buthelezi’s deputy,” Ndwandwe says.

Another important point, he adds, is that “Inkosi Chiliza also serves in government. So, he has the necessary experience for such a role. There was a balance in the previous arrangement because Reverend Buthelezi came from the traditional leadership structures and understood the protocols involved. Even so, I don’t think there will be major changes now that the king has appointed Inkosi Chiliza.”

“What I can say is that there are different structures within the Zulu nation, including the royal committee. I believe those structures would have been consulted before this announcement was mad. Although I cannot say for certain how extensive those consultations were. According to protocol, however, the relevant structures should be informed and involved in such decisions. Ultimately, the King’s decision is final. As we often say, when the King has spoken, no one challenges that decision. I therefore believe the nation will accept Inkosi Chiliza in his new role and support his appointment,” explains Ndwandwe.