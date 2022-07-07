AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says he is concerned about the ongoing squabbles in the royal house as some senior members of the family still do not recognise him as the rightful heir to the throne.

The King was speaking in Pinetown, west of Durban, where his foundation handed over donations to flood survivors.

Residents of Nazareth are amongst thousands who lost property and belongings during the April floods.

70-year-old Nikwande Mkeme is a pensioner who lives with her six children and grandchildren. She is one of many people whose home was damaged. She survives on a pension grant and says she cannot afford to rebuild her home.

The visit by the AmaZulu monarch gave Mkeme and many others hope that they would get the help they so desperately need.

“I would like to have my roof fixed because it was damaged by the heavy rains.”

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s Foundation donates food parcels to flood victims:

The King Misuzulu Foundation donated much-needed food parcels and other necessities to affected residents.

“We want to be able to reach as many people as possible who need help working together with the government. I cannot turn my back on you, my father’s people, as I know you will not turn your backs on me,” says King Misuzulu Kazwelithini.

In his address, the King also spoke out about the current succession battle. He noted his concerns about members of the royal family who did not recognise him. He is unfazed.

“We come from a painful place as the royal family regarding the monarchy because they know exactly who their king is but they continue. This is painful because this disturbs progammes intended for our people. I am not saying you must do something. Don’t do anything to them. Even this Foundation, it was a challenge naming it as the King’s foundation when there are people who don’t recognise the king. We are now waiting for the coronation certificate to be issued we are not going back we have won.”

The King also made an appeal for more assistance to communities affected by the floods.

His Majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is in Nazareth to fulfill the promise he made in April to assist the families who were hit hard by the floods. The King Misuzulu Foundation was launched today in Nazareth, Ward 16, of @eThekwiniM pic.twitter.com/p5QTKKlK6C — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) July 7, 2022

Earlier this week, the late King’s brother Mbonisi Zulu filed papers at the High Court in Pretoria to stop the coronation.

KZN government builds 70 houses

EThekwini Municipality Deputy Mayor Philani Mavundla says so far, just 70 houses have been built in the Metro by the government in the last two months for flood survivors.

“Ourselves as eThekwini municipality, we haven’t built a single one. But we are fully aware that as late as Thursday last week, KwaZulu-Natal government in eThekwini they have put up 70 units. The housing is not the responsibility of the municipality. It is the responsibility of the national government which then is passed over to the province. When we build these houses as a municipality, we’re doing that as an implementing agent. It is not fully our responsibility. When the province and the national give us the mandate to do that we will do it with our eyes closed.”