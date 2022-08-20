AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has delivered his first address following the completion of a series of pre-coronation rituals in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Earlier, religious leaders prayed for the new Monarch, as he inches one step closer to the coronation.

The traditional customs began last night at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace.

It involved the new monarch significantly being introduced to the ancestors at a kraal. The ceremony was attended by hundreds of AmaZulu regiments, maidens, invited Kings from neighbouring countries and Nongoma locals.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court struck off the roll an urgent application by two Zulu Princesses to interdict the ceremonies.

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala on the developments on the succession battle:

Thousands of people from different parts of the country and neighouring countries have descended to Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal

Earlier. several AmaZulu regiments were singing traditional songs in the Palace precinct. The meaning of some of these songs is about the ongoing battle surrounding the succession debate.

An official programme, meant to deliver well wishes to the new Monarch, is still expected later Saturday.

Gallery of pre-coronation rituals: