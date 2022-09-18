A traditional leader, who was close to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and the current King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has been shot and killed in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

76-years-old Dumisani Khumalo was allegedly ambushed outside his home in Nongoma, Kwazulu-Natal, on Saturday night.

Spokesperson of the AmaZulu King, Prince Thulani Zulu, has confirmed Khumalo’s death.

He leaves behind two wives and four children.

Earlier, the traditional leader had been at the Reed Dance on Saturday.

Some regiments are expected to the victim’s home on Sunday.

Additional report by Skhangiwe Mthiyane