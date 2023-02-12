Amazulu FC did not have difficulties to advance to the next round of the Nedbank Cup. Usuthu beat ABC Motsepe League side Tornado FC 3-2 at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, to reach the Last 16 round.

Amazulu started like a house on fire and took the lead as early as the 8th minute through captain Mbongeni Gumede from a corner. Then it did not take long for Gabadihno Mhango to double the lead for Usuthu midway through the second half with a beautiful volley.

Bonginkosi Ntuli made it 3-nil in the 63rd minute.

The visitors scored two quick goals late in the second half to give Amazulu a big scare.

Amazulu will be joined by Casric Stars and TS Galaxy in the next round.

TS Galaxy beat Amavarara 2-0, and Casric Stars over-powered Mkhambathi FC 4-0 to reach the Last16.