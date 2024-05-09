Amazon set disrupt online retail sales in SA: Goldstuck

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The international online retail giant, Amazon, is set to disrupt the online retail space in South Africa.

Amazon launched its operations in South Africa this week.

Just a week in, Amazon is already posing a threat to its local competitor TakeAlot.

Arthur Goldstuck from World Wide Worx says the arrival of Amazon saw TakeALot having a “fifty percent Amazon deals special” on certain products.

Goldstruck says TakeAlot’s market share is feeling the presence of the new kid on the block.

“With Amazon at the highest level, we will see big companies furry market share being taken away or contrary efforts to take that market share, and very small companies also who were providing products online that might now be sold through Amazon by other companies might see themselves threatened”

Furthermore, Goldstruck says the expansion of Amazon to the South African market will have a positive economic impact as it will create job opportunities.

“Where it will make a big difference is with employment certainly in terms of fulfilment and logistics of the massive additional orders that will come from Amazon will see a large amount of additional people employed in the supply chain, courier services, and warehousing,” explains Goldstruck.

