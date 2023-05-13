The Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has cautioned communities living in low-lying areas to be extra vigilant as disruptive rains persist in the province.

South African Weather Services has issued a warning of heavy rains and a cold weekend for the province.

Currently, the district is assessing the damages caused in the six local municipalities under it.

Acting district spokesperson Sisa Soga says they are on high alert for any eventualities.

“Our community members are advised to avoid crossing low lying bridges, streams, and rivers; our motorists to avoid driving on flooded areas. Our district team is on high alert to receive all related incident reports; our emergency lines will remain open 24/7, you can call us on: 043 931 1275.”

#sapsHINT Rain is still expected in most parts of the country this weekend. The #SAPS urges everyone to take safety measures to keep themselves safe. Stay informed, pay close attention to weather alerts. #WaterSafety #FlashFloods ME https://t.co/7ggAUZUSiQ pic.twitter.com/GWr2AE7o8a — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 13, 2023