AmaNdebele King calls for unity, advocates for land restoration

AmaNdebele King Mabhoko Mahlangu the Third says unity amongst the Ndebele people is important to restore the previously dispossessed land.

King Mahlangu was speaking during the 53rd celebration of the 19th century Amadebele King Nyabela Mabhoko at Mapoch heritage site in Rossenekaal outside Steeport in Limpopo.

The historic annual commemoration started in 1970 to honor the king’s defiance against white colonialists over land and harbouring the Bapedi King Mampuru the Second.

Mahlangu says Nyabela managed to fight off the white colonialists due to unity amongst the Ndebeles.

“We need to unite, we would have women’s wars here in the past if we were not united. We fought off white people here because of land but I want to tell you even a black person can be a white person that’s why we need to change our thinking.”