The Sigcau family, traditional leaders and AmaNyawuza clan are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss a way forward, following the passing of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau.

The king passed away at a Durban hospital on Tuesday, after falling ill over the Easter weekend.

AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau passes away:



Family elder Cosmo Somdizela says they are still waiting on other family members to get more information on his death.

“We will discuss the way forward and how we are going to bury him. We are still waiting for the King’s sisters who are on their way here. They will tell us what really happened that led to his passing.”

The AmaXhosa Kingdom has sent its condolences to the AmaMpondo Kingdom.

Spokesperson of AmaXhosa Kingdom, Prince Ndebele Mtoto has described the death of the King as shocking.

“His passing come at the time the Kingdom was making great strides in bring unity and much development to the people of the Kingdom. We pray that his soul will rest in peace. And that the greater Royal family of AmaMpondo will be comforted by the knowledge ourselves as their family and siblings in the Kingdom of AmaXhosa are with them in this great loss.”