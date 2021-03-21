Nurkovic received a through pass and with only the keeper to beat, also shot wide.

Kaizer Chiefs have finally got the better of their crosstown rivals Orlando Pirates. The Glomour Boys beat the Sea Robbers 1-0 in the DSTV Soweto Derby played at the FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs came into this match as the underdogs. Lebohang Manyama and Itumeleng Khune were not available for Chiefs, while Pirates were without Richard Ofori and Thembinkosi Lorch for this crucial match.

Amakhosi have lost to Pirates on three consecutive occasions since head coach, Gavin Hunt, joined the club. The losses have caused some club supporters to lose confidence on the Glamour Boys.

Gavin Hunt has now won a league game against Pirates with five different teams. Hellenic, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United, BidVest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs. Gavin Hunt was facing Pirates in an official game as a coach for the 62nd time and it was his 20th win. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/ewaOWbcxq6 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 21, 2021

So Chiefs were under immense pressure to redeem themselves against Pirates, who are still in the title race.

Amakhosi adopted an attacking style from the onset. However, Pirates absorbed the pressure well and into the half-time break on level pegging.

In the second half, Amakhosi continued to attack and their plan came together. Striker Samir Nurkovic, who missed a penalty in the last derby, scored with an overhead kick.

Pirates forward, Fortune Makaringe, had an opportunity to equalise but his shot went wide.

Nurkovic received a through pass and with only the keeper to beat, also shot wide.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi saved Chiefs blushes when he stopped Kabelo Dlamini’s shot.

The win means Amakhosi have moved into the top 10 on the log.