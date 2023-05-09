The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture says it has set aside almost R200 million to refurbish the infrastructure of the various heritage sites. Minister Zizi Kodwa says this is part of fulfilling the department’s mandate to support the arts and culture industry.

“To ensure existence. Existence of national structure and enable an environment of mandate arts, culture and heritage sector. The department has allocated R193 million to 16 entities to implement infrastructure projects ranging from upgrading, refurbishment and maintenance of their facilities. Beyond the transfer of these funds for entities, the department also provides construction project management support to ensure effective implementation of the infrastructure.”