Almost all voting stations opened on time in KZN: IEC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission in KwaZulu-Natal says almost all voting stations in the province 96% opened on time. However, this was not without hiccups as some voting stations experienced delays.

The Commission says this was mostly due to problems with voter management systems, service delivery protests and voting material arriving late at voting stations.

The electoral officer in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntombifuthi Masinga says police officers arrived late to escort presiding officers with voting material in several areas.

This affected voting stations in Durban, Ladysmith in the Midlands, Jozini and Mtubatuba on the north coast, and Umzumbe on the south coast.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda acknowledges the challenges with police escorting voting material but says they were able to resolve them.