Almost 8 900 undocumented foreigners arrested in past two weeks

Police have arrested almost 8 900 undocumented foreign nationals over the past two weeks countrywide.

Authorities say the immigration enforcement operations form part of ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws and combat serious crime.

Some of those arrested are also facing charges including murder, rape and the unlawful possession of firearms.

National police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk says the arrests demonstrate government’s commitment to tackling illegal immigration and related offences.

“8 896 foreign nationals were arrested nationwide in the past 14 days for contravening the immigration act. Some of these individuals are also facing additional charges involving serious and violent crime, including murder, rape and possession of an unlicensed firearm. These figures reflect government’s commitment to deal decisively with illegal immigration and related offences across the country. Just last week, multiple operations conducted across Gauteng province resulted in the arrest of more than 800 undocumented foreign nationals. In one of the operations, police, supported by the SANDF and other stakeholders, arrested 217 suspects in Westonaria on the 7th of July.”

Dozens of undocumented immigrants arrested: