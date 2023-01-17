Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says there’s been an almost 14 percent decline in road traffic fatalities in the 2022-2023 festive season compared to the previous year.

He says this translates to 1 451 deaths. Mbalula says human error remains the main contributing factor. Driver fatalities account for 87 percent of all crashes.

Mbalula released the road traffic statistics in a media briefing in the south of Johannesburg.

“Pedestrian fatalities remain a major source of concern. Pedestrian fatalities significantly increased by 10% year on year from 31% in the previous period to 41% in the current festive season. Simply put out, of every 100 road crash fatalities, 41 are pedestrians. In Gauteng and the Western Cape, pedestrian fatalities constitute 54%.”

Mbalula also highlighted some of the speedsters caught over the festive season, with special mention of a driver being caught being more than 16 times the legal limit for alcohol.

‘Drunkard of the century’: