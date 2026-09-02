ALM flags service delivery challenges at Rammulotsi in Free State

The African Liberation Movement (ALM) has raised concerns over ongoing service-delivery challenges in Rammulotsi, Viljoenskroon in the Free State.

The party has highlighted issues including water shortages, sanitation and incomplete pavement projects.

ALM is preparing to contest the upcoming local government elections. It is a new political party with a presence in the Free State, North West and Gauteng, established in September last year.

ALM Provincial Chairperson and Fezile Dabi mayoral candidate, Mojalefa Nkala says the party wants to focus on improving the implementation of municipal plans and service delivery.

“There are many political parties who have promised people many things. So, as the African Liberation Movement, we are saying we have come from other political parties. And the reason why we have formed this organisation, we are forced because of those, while they were leading before in those organisations, they were failing in terms of implementing what they did. The plans were going to happen. So, in other words, I can say, they were taking left and walking right.”

Lebohang Motshweneng