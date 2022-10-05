The case of six men believed to be illegal mining kingpins has been postponed to the 19th of October for a formal bail application. Bethuel Ngobeni, Dumisa Moyo, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya made a brief appearance at the Carltonville Magistrate’s Court.

They face charges of possession of ammunition, four counts of fraud, possession of drugs, money laundering, contravention of the Immigration Act, and the contravention of the Precious Metals Act.

The brief court appearance started with the council for the six suspects telling the court that the bail application should be heard as a matter of urgency, as all his clients were South African nationals and that there was no need to verify their status.

However, the council was overruled by Magistrate Seanokeng Diale.

“I have made my ruling. The matter will be back in court on the 19th of October. The court will note that it is possible to continue to 21 October. Accused 1 to 6, your matter is postponed for a formal bail application. You will remain in custody at this stage. There is no bail.”

The alleged mining kingpins were arrested by the Hawks in Khutsong and Carltonville on Tuesday.

Fourteen vehicles including luxurious SUVs worth millions of rands have also been seized.

Hawks Spokesperson Katlego Mogale has reiterated that only two of the accused persons have been confirmed to be citizens.

“The four of the accused did say that they are foreign nationals. Therefore, from the 19th, we will be able to say that they are South Africans or foreign nationals.”

At first, it was reported that seven people were arrested. However, only six have appeared in court.

“The other one, there was an error where he was charged twice. And as you have heard the charges, it’s four counts of fraud, money laundering, and possession of drugs as well as ammunition. Those were the charges. That one of them had possession of drugs charged separately.”

The group will remain in custody until their next appearance.