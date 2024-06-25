Alleged vehicle smugglers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two suspected vehicle smugglers have been arrested on the R71 outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Provincial police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspects were allegedly en route to Zimbabwe to smuggle the vehicles through the Beitbridge border post.

The vehicles – a Toyota Fortuner and a double-cab Nissan Hilux – were fitted with false number plates and licence discs.

Ledwaba says the suspects will appear in court soon.

“The preliminary police investigation revealed that a grey Toyota Fortuner, valued at R900 000 was reported stolen in Muldersdrift in Gauteng Province. The combined value of the vehicles is estimated at R1.6 million rand. The two suspects, aged between 33 and 32 years, were arrested for allegedly possessing stolen vehicles.”

