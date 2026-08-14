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Alleged road safety barrier theft kingpin nabbed in KZN

FILE: A road in South Africa.
  • FILE: A road in South Africa.
  • Image Credits :
  • World Bank
Hoosen Ebrahim

KwaZulu-Natal authorities say a suspected kingpin linked to the theft of road safety barriers worth millions of rand has been arrested in Jacobs, in Durban.

The arrest follows an intelligence-driven operation targeting a criminal syndicate responsible for stealing the safety barriers across the province’s road network.

The provincial Transport Department’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, says, “After noticing that guard rails worth millions of rands were continually being stolen from our 34 000 km road network, the MEC assigned a team to launch an investigation. ”

Sibiya says, “He has reported that a suspect, a suspected kingpin who owns a company and a warehouse, has been arrested. The owner was identified by his runners, who were arrested last week following an intelligence-driven #SiyatanzaLayezen operation. He was nabbed in Jacobs and is currently in police custody.”

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