Karel Prinsloo and Johannes Stassen, the men accused of assaulting a Pretoria East man in an alleged racial attack, will appear in the city’s magistrates’ court on Wednesday.

The accused were earlier granted bail of R8 000 each.

Prinsloo and Stassen allegedly assaulted Thato Lepinka and damaged his vehicle in a parking lot at the Willoway Shopping Centre in Garsfontein in December 2022.

The pair face three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

In a video which went viral on social media, a man can be heard swearing and uttering racial slurs in Afrikaans while Lepinka, the victim pleads for mercy.

Prinsloo and Stassen are believed to be members of a bikers’ gang and were arrested in separate areas.

Bail judgment for suspected racial attack accused reserved in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court

