Free State police say the alleged perpetrators of the racist attack incident at Maselspoort resort will now face a charge of attempted murder.

Police had initially opened a common assault docket against the suspects.

Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele says the investigator in the case is now working on the directives from the senior state prosecutor.

Two teenage boys were accosted by a group of white men at the Maselspoort Resort swimming pool outside Bloemfontein on Christmas day.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

Makhele says they anticipate that the perpetrator or perpetrators will soon be brought before court.

“It was after obtaining these statements, the docket was presented to the senior state prosecutor, who gave a directive that a charge could be changed to attempted murder given the facts. The approach of the investigator in this regard as its the mandate of the police was to investigate in order to arrest and not arrest and investigate thereafter. The docket was received back from the senior prosecutor with clear directives.”

More on the incident in video below:

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she has noted with utter disgust reports of a racist attack by a group of white men on black children.

Minister Sisulu says she supports all steps taken so far by the Free State government which has instructed Tourism MEC Makalo Mohale to deal with the matter with the urgency it deserves.

The Minister says reports of racism at tourist facilities negatively impact the sector which is recovering well after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free State government condemns alleged racist attack incident at the resort: