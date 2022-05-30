The alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has been denied bail by a full bench of the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.

In a split decision, judgment was handed down a short while ago.

Mafe is facing several charges including housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism, two counts of arson and theft.

He was arrested on January 2, after a fire destroyed large parts of Parliament.

The bail application appeal was heard again on Monday, after judgement was reserved during a previous court bid last month.

Court proceedings of Monday:

Family shocked by allegations

Mafe is originally from Mahikeng in the North West.

His family are shocked by the allegations that he burnt Parliament down, saying Mafe left home in 2004 and moved to Cape Town.

He had been doing odd jobs there since then.

His brother, Alfred Matiwane, described him as a loner, reserved and polite, adding he would not hurt anyone.

Mafe’s other brother, Zamile Matiwane, was equally upset and said they deserve to be told what led to his arrest.

Mafe’s family speaks out: