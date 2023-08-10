Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is expected to appear in the High Court in Cape Town on Thursday.

A psychiatric report that the court had ordered has found that Mafe is unable to follow proceedings and mount a proper defence.

It also found that at the time of the alleged offence, he was unable to appreciate the seriousness of his actions.

Judge Nathan Erasmus lifted the ban on the report’s findings, but did not disclose Mafe’s medical condition.

The court has ordered that Mafe be detained in a hospital section of Pollsmoor, or any other correctional centre which can offer him the medical care he needs.

Parliament Fire | Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe admits to burning down Parliament