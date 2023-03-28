The High Court in Cape Town has ordered that the alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, be sent for psychiatric evaluation at Fort England Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

This after Mafe refused admission to the Cape Town’s Valkenberg facility for reasons that have not been made public.

He will be admitted to the facility for 30 days to assess his state of mental health at the time he allegedly committed the crime.

After the evaluation, Mafe will be transported to Pollsmoor Correctional Centre until his next court appearance on the 8th of May.

The accused faces several charges, including arson, terrorism and theft.

SABC News Reporter Mariska Botha outlines today’s court proceedings: