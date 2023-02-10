Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is expected to appear in the High Court in Cape Town this morning.

The matter is set down for a pre-trial hearing.

The case against Mafe has had to be postponed recently after he refused to leave his prison cell at Pollsmoor in Tokai yet again.

Mafe’s legal team indicated previously that they want him sent for mental observation.

Mafe was arrested after a fire broke out at Parliament a year ago.

The blaze destroyed huge parts of the National Assembly.

In the video below, SABC News Reporter explains court proceedings on the day when Mafe’s pre-trial hearing was postponed: