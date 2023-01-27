Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, is expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, as part of pre-trial proceedings.

During his last court appearance, his lawyers indicated that they will consider referring him for mental evaluation but are not yet ready to proceed with the trial.

Mafe was arrested after a fire broke out at Parliament about a year ago.

The blaze destroyed huge parts of the National Assembly and caused extensive damage to other areas.

Mafe faces several charges including arson, terrorism and theft.

He remains in custody following several unsuccessful attempts at being granted bail.

The video below is reporting on the last court appearance: