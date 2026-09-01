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Alleged mastermind in Tete murder case blames boxer for paralysis

Fomer boxing world champion Zolani Tete.
  • Fomer boxing world champion Zolani Tete.
  • Image Credits :
  • Zolani Tete
SABC News

The alleged mastermind in the murder case of the slain boxing superstar, Zolani Tete has blamed him for his paraplegic condition which resulted in him being wheelchair bound.

Twenty-two-year-old Uzuzole Goqwana claims Tete had threatened him with a firearm after he discovered that he was in a romantic relationship with his estranged wife.

This was revealed through affidavit read by his legal representative in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court where he is applying for bail together with his co-accused, Sinebhongo Gase.

They face eight murder related charges.

VIDEO |Alleged mastermind in Tete’s murder Uzuzole Goqwana claims he needs the consistent assitance of his mother:

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