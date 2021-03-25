The 32-year-old Nthuthuko Shoba's murder case is expected to be transferred to the High Court for trial.

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule is back in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court west of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Earlier in March, Magistrate Delize Smith denied Shoba bail.

Shoba was arrested after the man convicted of Pule’s murder entered into a plea agreement with the state.

The thirty-two-year-old analyst at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has been charged with murder.

Tshegfatso Pule’s murder accused pleads guilty:

Muzikayise Malephane, the man who admitted to killing Tshegofatso Pule, told the court that Shoba had agreed to pay him R70 000 to murder Pule so that his wife wouldn’t find out that the 28-year old was pregnant with his child.

An eight months pregnant Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in a veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, with stab wounds to her chest.

Mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder in court for bail application

Shoba has been charged with a schedule six offence of premeditated murder and is currently in police custody.