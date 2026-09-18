Alleged mastermind behind Emfuleni electricity scam granted bail

The alleged mastermind in the Emfuleni municipality electricity reconnection scam has been granted bail of R20 000.

Janitha Van Reenen Coetzee appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court alongside the other seven accused, who were previously granted bail of R20 000 each.

The accused are charged with theft, fraud, money laundering and tampering with essential infrastructure. The case has been postponed to October 26th for further investigations.

An eighth suspect, believed to be the mastermind behind an alleged illegal electricity re-connection scam in Emfuleni in the Vaal, is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s court today. #MorningLive #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/w4LhI0uEcD — SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) September 7, 2026

Magistrate Claudia Venter says, “The interests of justice permit her release on bail; her application for bail is therefore granted. Bail is fixed at the amount of R20 000, as with applicants number 1 through to 7.”

She says that the matter is postponed to October 26 for further investigations.

“Accused numbers 1 through to 7, you are on bail; your bail is extended. The bail conditions previously imposed are still applicable,” she adds.

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