Three people have been stoned to death at Senotlelo in Vaalbank, Mpumalanga.

They are alleged to be involved in the killing of eight-year-old Nomsa Sambo.

The little girl went missing a week ago and was found dead inside a pit toilet.

Mpumalanga police say a man was allegedly seen carrying the victim to his house. He was arrested but released after he denied the allegations.

Police say they received information this morning that the missing child was inside a pit toilet at the suspect’s residence.

They arrived at the scene and found the bodies of three people.

Two vehicles were also torched.

No arrests have been made yet.