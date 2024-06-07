Alleged killer of celebrity chef Thembekile Letlape back in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 40-year-old man arrested in connection with the killing of his celebrity chef girlfriend Thembekile Letlape is today expected to be back in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Sibusiso Zitha was arrested after being on the run for several days. He is facing a murder charge.

Letlape’s body was found at Zitha’s house in Fourways, north of Johannesburg last week.

It is reported that her father, former South African Medical Association Chairperson and founder of the African Medical Association, Dr Kgosi Letlape, went looking for her after she sent her mother a concerning text message.

Zitha is said to have handed himself to the police for the chef’s murder.

Chef Letlape’s life will be honoured in a funeral service that will take place at the Bryanston Methodist Church this morning.

After a career in finance where she spent some time working for two of South Africa’s major banks, Letlape left her job as a banker to pursue her dream of becoming a chef.

Two more people have been arrested in connection with her murder.