The Nelspruit Magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga has heard that the alleged human trafficking kingpin, Mujahid Hussain has another pending similar case where he was arrested for alleged aiding and abetting.

Hussain and his co-accused Ishan Ullah appeared in court facing charges of contravention of Trafficking in Person Act.

In this case, they were arrested after 18 foreign nationals were found locked in a house in Kamagugu just outside Mbombela.

In a statement read by his lawyer in court, Hussain told the court that he would not evade trial should he be granted bail.

Their case was postponed to Wednesday for further evidence in the bail application.