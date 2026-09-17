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Alleged hitman Musa Kekana’s cross-examination expected to continue

  • Attempted murder accused Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and for others are back in the High Court in Johannesburg, September 16, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Neria Hlakotsa
Sashin Naidoo

Alleged hitman Musa Kekana is expected to resume his cross-examination on Thursday in the trial-within-a-trial in the case against Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and four co-accused at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Matlala and his co-accused face charges of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

The alleged assassination attempts took place between August 2022 and January 2024.

On Wednesday, state prosecutor Elize Le Roux questioned Kekana about the sequence of events surrounding his arrest in April 2024.

While being questioned about a Hyundai i20 allegedly seen at the scene of Armand Swart’s murder, Kekana told the court that a police officer planted the vehicle’s keys on him.

He also denied claims that police found an assault rifle in the vehicle on his property.

VIDEO | State challenges Musa Kekana’s testimony:

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