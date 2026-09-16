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Alleged hitman Musa Kekana to resume his cross-examination

  • Musa Kekana in the dock
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

Alleged hitman Musa Kekana is expected to resume his cross-examination in the trial-within-a-trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused in the High Court in Johannesburg.

The five allegedly orchestrated assassination attempts targeting Matlala’s former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys, between August 2022 and January 2024.

He is expected to resume his cross-examination about the sequence of events that occurred on the day he was arrested in April 2024 for the alleged murder of Vereeniging engineer, Armand Swart.

On Tuesday, Kekana testified that following his arrest, he was severely assaulted by police as they tried to force him to confess to killing Swart.

He said the officer who was leading the operation also threatened to shoot him in the head if he didn’t confess.

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