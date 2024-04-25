Alleged gang members remanded in custody after fatal clash in N West

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Eight alleged gang members were remanded in custody yesterday and are expected to reappear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court in the North West next week.

Seven accused, alleged to be members of the Al-Qaeda gang in Jouberton outside Klerksdorp, were arrested on Sunday and one on Monday after they allegedly attacked, shot and killed two people and injured nine others.

Reports suggest that members of a rival gang, Boko Haram, were inside a tuck shop to collect a so-called protection fee when the accused arrived in four vehicles.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone says this led to conflict between the two gangs.

“Subsequent to an argument that ensued between the two groups. Al-Qaeda gang members who were armed with knives and firearms fired several shots. As a result, members of Boko Haram were injured and others ran away. According to information, later in the evening, members of Al-Qaeda stormed a house and shot at Boko Haram gang members while watching television at a house at Extension 7. The shooting incident led to the deaths of two males, aged 36 and 38, while others were injured and taken to hospital.”

#sapsNW In a bid to effectively deal with #gangsterism, eight #gang members were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 24/04, for 3 counts of murder and 2 of attempted murder. The crimes were committed on Sunday, 14 and… pic.twitter.com/TnMFUvicPf — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 25, 2024