Alleged Emfuleni fraudster Janitha van Reenen Coetzee arrested

The Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has arrested alleged fraudster Janitha van Reenen Coetzee.

She was arrested immediately after the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court in the Vaal postponed her fraud case to the 21st of this month.

Van Reenen Coetzee was out on bail of R10,000 after petitioning the High Court.

Her case relates to defrauding the Emfuleni Municipality of R400,000.

Van Reenen Coetzee is also linked to the killing of a whistleblower and the municipality’s financial officer, Martha Rantsofu, earlier this year.

The video below reports on Janitha van Reenen Coetzee’s previous court appearance: