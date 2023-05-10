The Northern Cape police have arrested two alleged drug dealers after mandrax and tik worth over R180 000 were found hidden in a hearse. The two men were nabbed at a mall in Kimberley following a tip-off.

The arrested pair includes the owner of a local funeral parlour based in Roodepan.

The two are expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court soon.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lt. Col Sergio Kock explains: “They searched and discovered mandrax and tik in a compartment in the back of the vehicle. Preliminary information indicates the vehicle belongs to a local funeral undertaker in Roodepan, Kimberley. Police confiscated 2 450 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value R180 000 and 8 bags of tik valued at R45 000 and also seized an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales.”