An alleged dagga kingpin and two co-suspects are expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court in the North West later on Tuesday.
They face charges of dealing in dagga and money laundering. The Hawks arrested the suspects in Mahikeng on Monday.
It’s alleged that the suspects have been smuggling dagga from Swaziland and supplying it to the market in Mahikeng and surrounding towns.
Hawks provincial Spokesperson Tlangelani Rikhotso the suspects were arrested after months of intensive investigations.
“Following months of surveillance, evidence gathered further suggests that the suspects are allegedly also involved in money laundering activities involving the fixed and movable property. In February this year, the main suspect was arrested in possession of dagga worth approximately R600 000 where he was charged with dealing in dagga and has now been allegedly linked to money laundering activities. During the operation, several vehicles were seized, which belong to the suspects, as they are believed to be proceeds of crime.”
Drugs worth an estimated R4.7-million seized at O.R Tambo International Airport
Last month police seized drugs with an estimated value of R4.7-million at the O.R Tambo International Airport on Gauteng’s East Rand.
The drugs were hidden inside religious ornaments that were flown into the country from India.
Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says South African authorities are working closely with India to establish who the import agents are, and to establish the destination point in the country.
“Our preliminary investigations have revealed that the drugs were destined for South Africa from India. A detection team from this joint operational capability at ORTIA was following up on information provided by crime intelligence which led to the detection of the drugs weighing 21.4 kilograms hidden inside religious ornaments. While investigations continue, South African authorities have brought this matter to the attention of authorities in India and are working closely to establish who the import agents are and to establish the destination point in the country.”