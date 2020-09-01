It's alleged that the suspects have been smuggling dagga from Swaziland and supplying it to the market in Mahikeng and surrounding towns.

An alleged dagga kingpin and two co-suspects are expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court in the North West later on Tuesday.

They face charges of dealing in dagga and money laundering. The Hawks arrested the suspects in Mahikeng on Monday.

Hawks provincial Spokesperson Tlangelani Rikhotso the suspects were arrested after months of intensive investigations.

“Following months of surveillance, evidence gathered further suggests that the suspects are allegedly also involved in money laundering activities involving the fixed and movable property. In February this year, the main suspect was arrested in possession of dagga worth approximately R600 000 where he was charged with dealing in dagga and has now been allegedly linked to money laundering activities. During the operation, several vehicles were seized, which belong to the suspects, as they are believed to be proceeds of crime.”

