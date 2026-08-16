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Alleged cartel member “Cat” Matlala to return to Madlanga Commission

Businessman Vusimuzi Matlala seen appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
  • File: Businessman Vusimuzi Matlala seen appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Canny Maphanga

Alleged cartel member, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is set to return to the Madlanga Commission on Monday at 9:30am.

Matlala was scheduled to return to the probe only on the 1st of September 2026, but the Madlanga Commission, in a statement on Sunday evening, said that it was moved forward to Monday and Tuesday.

Matlala is at the heart of the 6th of July allegations made by KZN top cop Lt-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that informed the establishment of the Madlanga Commission, which is tasked with investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Matlala is accused of, among other things, enjoying a highly irregular SAPS medicare contract to the tune of millions and allegedly bankrolling Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged presidential ambitions, as well as maintaining relations with high-ranking police officials to further alleged cartel interests.

Madlanga Commission Wrap | KZN SAPS ‘hit squads’ allegedly infiltrated by tow truck drug gangs

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