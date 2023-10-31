Alleged bogus doctor to appear in Joburg Magistrate’s court

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A 27-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ court today on charges of impersonating a medical doctor.

The suspect was arrested by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday evening.

He was allegedly seen at the hospital last Friday making videos.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale says, “On Sunday, the suspect was seen again in the hospital premises and was apprehended by security guards. He was then handed over to the Brixton police. Another case of impersonation was opened at Tembisa where the same suspect is alleged to have utilised the credentials of a practicing doctor to fool other hospital staff.”

VIDEO: Alleged bogus doctor apprehended at Helen Joseph Hospital:

