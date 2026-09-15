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Allegations that former JMPD boss told cops to avoid syndicate areas

  • JMPD Head of Internal Affairs, Superintendent Elmarie De Beer
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how former Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit (TRU) Superintendent Phineas Manyama, allegedly directed officers to avoid certain areas linked to criminal syndicates, interfering with law enforcement operations.

This is according to JMPD Head of Internal Affairs, Superintendent Elmarie De Beer, who testified before the commission on Tuesday.

De Beer has told the commission that Manyama allegedly facilitated the diversion of trucks carrying copper to criminal networks and instructed officers to abandon investigations involving suspected drug traffickers.

She has further alleged that Manyama misused JMPD resources by deploying patrol vehicles and officers to protect private liquor businesses linked to a friend.

“This is the type of operational methods he used, especially when it comes to people that he protected.”

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 173 | Tuesday, 15 September 2026

 

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