Allegations of the rape of three children in Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal has left the family and community in shock.

Details have emerged that a grandmother has allegedly been allowing her three grandchildren to be raped in exchange for money.

This close family member now says two of these children are pregnant. She says it is believed the children would spend the weekend with the suspects in exchange for money.

“These children have been staying with their grandchildren, the 14-year-old fell pregnant and is seven months pregnant. The other one is also four months pregnant. Social workers took them to the hospital as they are pregnant. The grandmother has been sending them to foreign nationals, sometimes they have been spending almost the whole weekend with the suspects and come back with money and give it to their grandmother. Each was getting R200.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, has confirmed that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the rape of two of these children.

“Police have arrested two foreign nationals after they were accused of raping two minors aged 12 and 14 years in Kranskop last month. The suspects reportedly offered the young girls money after the rape ordeal. Police are also searching for another accomplice who allegedly raped the 16-year-old. The arrested suspects will appear in court after they have been verified.”