The Democratic Alliance (DA) has described allegations about former secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana’s research contract with the institution, as deeply concerning.

Mgidlana was dismissed two years ago after an independent disciplinary panel found him guilty of seven charges of gross misconduct.

The DA says it will seek answers around the allegations from National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the management of Parliament.

The party’s Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says it would be surprising if Mgidlana was not red-flagged during the process of awarding the contract given his previous misconduct within the institution.

“And so as the Democratic Alliance, we will be posing these questions to the Speaker and the administration to Parliament to find out exactly, what were the considerations being given to Mr Mgidlana being awarded the contract. Has the contract been awarded? What is particularly related to and what value? And why he was not being red flagged in the process of awarding the contract considering his very dark history with the institution,” asks Gwarube.

Meanwhile, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has vowed that it would not allow allegations of Mgidlana’s contract to be swept under the carpet.

Chief Whip IFP Chief Whip Narend Singh says the IFP will use all available avenues to investigate the matter and get to the bottom of it.

“It just does not make sense that one who has been dismissed in the manner that he was, will now benefit financially for doing work for Parliament. I will use the joint standing committee on parliament’s financial management and other avenues to question the authenticity of this tender and get more details,” explains Singh.

The video below is reporting more on the story: