The organisers of the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade in Cape Town say it’s all systems go for the return of the iconic event. The event has not been able to take place for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minstrel competitions are expected to take place throughout January with the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade taking place on the second of January in the city centre.

Chairperson of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, Muneeb Gambino, says they have at least 15 troupes taking place with lots more entertainment.

“I think the carnival is going to be bigger and better than ever before. The music, the dance movements and the uniforms that they prepared for themselves are just extraordinary.”

“People should come down to the Tweede Nuwe Jaar and revel in what is going to be presented to them,” adds Gambino.