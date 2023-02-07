Excitement is building ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup that kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. South Africa’s squad was given a warm send off in Stellenbosch on Wednesday, with words of wisdom imparted by Banyana Banyana legend, Desiree Ellis.

The team is ready for what lies ahead and firmly believes they will win the coveted trophy.

Captain Suné Luus says the team has been carefully put together to ensure maximum output.

“The team is looking great at the moment. I think we have a well-balanced team between experienced players and youngsters coming through and I think that’s a well-balanced side and I’m so excited to take to the field with them,” Luus explains.

The pressure to play on home soil is slightly edged out by the knowledge that having an entire country rooting for the squad makes it more exiting.

“The mindset is all about winning. We’re in a very competitive mode at the moment. I think we have our first game on Friday and we are fully prepared and ready for that and we can’t wait to get going,” Luus elaborates.

Preparations have been fierce and they have not only physical but mental too.

Wicket keeper Sinalo Jafta says it’s important to understand that preparing for the world stage is not just about being in peak physical condition.

“I took time off for two months from the game and the one thing I learnt there was prayer and meditation, really to just always be calm and I remember Des said earlier to us, it’s all about peace, consistently being at peace. The hype can always happen around you, but when you’re at peace with yourself no matter the outcome, no matter what happens, you’re always content with where you’re at,” says Jafta.

Jafta believes this is the squad that will lift the trophy. She took inspiration from Women’s African Cup of Nations champions coach, Desiree Ellis.

Ellis encouraged the team and talked to them about a winning mindset.

“The expectations from the nation is always big, but I think they must just go out there and play for each other, and trust each other, and you know, execute their task because you know, they know that feeling, being in this position many times but it’s one time that they can get over that hurdle and get that gold medal,” says Ellis.

Ellis says it’s all about the first game, stamping authority to show what the team is made of.

The Momentum Proteas will face Sri Lanka on Friday in the opening match at 7PM at Newlands.