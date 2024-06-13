All systems go for E Cape Legislature’s first sitting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Eastern Cape Legislature says it’s all systems go for the first sitting in Bhisho.

Members who will be part of the seventh government administration will be sworn in on Friday and were taken through an orientation process at the East London International Convention Centre.

ANC Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane is expected to be re-elected as Premier for a second term, after the party received an overwhelming victory during the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The Legislature says it expects an incident free swearing in ceremony. The ceremony will have 72 seats with the ANC occupying 46. It will comprise of eight political parties following seats won by the Patriotic Alliance and MK Party.

“In our midst, we have 33 new members that will be sworn in for the first time in the Legislature and it’s important that they are brought on board to understand what the expectations for the first sitting when they are to be sworn in,” says Nomawethu Ngcakani, Secretary of the Eastern Cape Legislature.

Around 400 guests have been invited for the first sitting of the Legislature.

Video: Provincial Legislatures – E Cape legislature members’ orientation