All systems go for AAD Expo 2026

The Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Expo 2026 will take place from 16–20 September 2026 at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane, marking the show’s 13th edition as well as its 25th anniversary.

The bi-annual event includes a three-day trade exhibition exclusively for defence and aerospace professionals, followed by a two-day public air show. As in previous years, it will feature a dedicated Youth Development Programme to engage students and graduates with aerospace and defence industries.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones are expected to feature prominently at the event. Both large and small unmanned systems will feature across the exhibition and flying display. The organisers have also stressed that much of the cutting-edge technology presented at AAD is tailored for the African defence market.

State-owned defence industrial group Denel is once again among the key exhibitors and has indicated that missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles, the Rooivalk attack helicopter, the Badger infantry fighting vehicle, the T5-52 truck-mounted 155 mm artillery system, and advanced ammunition capabilities will be on display.

South African aerospace and defence group Paramount is expected to launch a brand-new light armoured military vehicle and showcase its advanced land systems and aerospace portfolio. The new vehicle falls in the more mobile, lighter end of the spectrum and was classified as a light armoured military vehicle.

In tandem with the defence expo will be the AAD 2026 Conference organised by Defenceweb – a major online news publication that covers military, defence, and security topics across Africa – which brings together military leaders, policymakers, industry, researchers and technology innovators around the future of African defence.

General Atomics AeroTec Systems (GA-ATS), the German aircraft manufacturer, has confirmed it will be bringing its newly launched Do228 NXT twin-turboprop aircraft to Africa just months after its unveiling in Germany. The company exhibited the aircraft at Egypt’s El Alamein International Airshow from 8-10 September, and the next stop will be AAD.

According to the AAD website, more than 300 exhibitors – local and international – are expected to have stands at the expo. Besides South Africa, delegations from about 50 countries are expected to attend, including India, Brazil, China, Türkiye, France and the United Arab Emirates.