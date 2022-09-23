Bafana Bafana Coach, Hugo Broos says all the players will be given an opportunity to play when they play two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana.

Bafana will meet Sierra Leone on Saturday while they will tackle Botswana on Tuesday at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Belgian coach lambasted his bosses a week ago for not organizing a camp before the end of the year.

He complained about the tight schedule ahead of the long break due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. But Broos is happy they will finally have a camp in November.

Sierra Leone qualified for the previous Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year. They finished third in their group below Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and ahead of the former champions Algeria.

Their coach John Keister says there was a disruption in their preparations when the first group of players arrived on Tuesday, while another group arrived earlier on Friday.

Sierra Leone have never lost to Bafana Bafana, having played them four times, winning once and drawing three times. Their captain Steven Caulker says they want to maintain the good record.