In light of the growing scourge of gender based violence, men in Eastern Cape have formed the Brotherhood social club, to encourage boys and men to unite against GBV. The aim of the organisation is to instill discipline and promote community development. The group has officially launched another branch. They are calling on more men to advocate for women and also break the silence.

A social group, popularly known as Amapantsula walking the streets of Gqeberha with pride. Members of the brotherhood social club are eager to make a difference. They believe a man’s dignity starts with a decent dress code, but the fancy dress code that has become a tradition for the gentlemen in this club, is a drop in the ocean, compared to the massive task they carry out in the community. Founder Mncedisi Songwangqa is urging men to speak out and protect women.

“Men do nor speak out. All they talk about when they gather is football. We are calling on men to speak. Communicating is not weakness. It is very important was of healing your heart and mind”, says Songwangqa.

Gender based violence is one of their key focus. They are saying no to abuse, and encouraging victims to seek help. Secretary in organisation, Luthando Dastile say victims of abuse need to come forwards.

“We say no to gender based violence. Men must protect women and not harm them. We also help victims by providing guidence as to where to go and we encourage them to speak out and not be silent. GBV is a pandemic on its own. It is a sad situation” says Dastile.

The youth is already drawn to this initiative. They say they are hoping to follow on the footsteps of elders in this group.

“I decided to join this group and I have learned a lot. I know that we have to protect women and also stay away from drugs. I am also gonna teach those younger than me”

The brotherhood social club has branches across the Eastern Cape. They hold various programs, including distribution of sanitary towels to schools, as well as other necessities.

Watch the full story here: