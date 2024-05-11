All illegal foreigners will be sent home: Gayton McKenzie

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has promised party supporters that all illegal foreigners will be sent back home should the PA take over after the elections.

McKenzie was speaking at the party’s election manifesto launch in Athlone Stadium earlier today.

He says illegal immigration into the country disadvantages South Africans from being employed.

“When we take over on the 30th of May, on the 31st or the 1st of June, all the illegal foreigners, they are going home unapologetically. They are selling drugs here; they are working as cheap labour; they don’t pay tax; they making poisonous food in their tuck-shops; they are making their own medicine. You still feel that we are insensitive? I have got one message for you when they leave you can also pack your bag and you can go with them because they are going home.”

Elections 2024 | Patriotic Alliance victory rally: