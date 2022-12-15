All eyes will be on the African National Congress (ANC) 55th National Conference, which begins on Friday and runs until December 20th in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Prior to the conference, the party had to defend its current leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the National Assembly.

Step aside rule

In the next five days, the party will choose its next leadership to take the party forward. Over 4 500 descend to Nasrec to chart a way forward. The conference will also look at the achievement and failures of the party. The conference is also expected to review the step aside resolution adopted at the party’s 2017 conference.

The step aside resolution was intended to cleanse the party of its dark cloud of corruption.

The movement has recently fallen out of favour with many South Africans, and this was reflected in the polls.

Leading up to the conference, the party has thus far held seven provincial conferences with two outstanding.

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile says, “I think we are going to have a good conference, and we are going to try and get out of that conference united. We want to have a proper conference that is focused on policy discussion. Yes, leadership is important but we must not be derailed from the important things that are affecting our people. We will come out of that conference stronger.”

All eyes on ANC’s 55th National Conference:



Toeing party lines

The ANC been struggling, especially with its unity process. This was evident last week when the Section 89 independent panel report was released. Party members remained divided on the party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier this week in the National Assembly, the party found itself having to defend its leader. Even though it emerged victorious in voting against the adoption of the Phala Phala report, five MPs broke rank and deliberately failed to toe the party line.

VIDEO: Reflecting on the past five years, Dr Fikile Vilakazi and Rebone Tau:

The fate of many in the current leadership lies in the hands of over 4 500 delegates. The first round of voting at the conference is expected to take place on the second day, with results rolling out throughout the event.

“We must make sure that our people can see that we now have a decisive leadership. A leadership that is focusing on implementation- that’s what we want to see coming out of this conference,” adds Mashatile.

After its gala dinner on Thursday to officially commence the five-day event, on Friday the current president of the party Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to open the event by delivering the political report.

However, the interest will be on the Integrity commissions’ report which is expected to also amongst others, table the Phala Phala saga which got party members divided.

What to expect at this weekend’s conference

Chairperson of the Moral Regeneration Movement and ANC veteran Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa speaks to SABC News Peter Ndoro: